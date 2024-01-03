Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last five appearances, Rodgers has an average finish of 42nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Rodgers has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been -3.

Patrick Rodgers has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.