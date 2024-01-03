Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 in Kapalua, Hawaii. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Rodgers' first time competing at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Rodgers has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Rodgers has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.477 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.8
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|65.63%
|69.63%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|137
|21.02%
|18.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers last season took part in 32 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Rodgers put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot -11 and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
- With 914 points last season, Rodgers finished 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.199
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.190
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.161
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.493
|-1.477
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rodgers' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|73-69-68-73
|-5
|6
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-65-69-67
|-8
|47
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|65-67-70-65
|-17
|145
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|27
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|30
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|68-63-73-71
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|69-65-64-70
|-14
|65
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-75-72
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.