PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Nick Taylor Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 09: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club on December 09, 2023 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 09: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club on December 09, 2023 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor shot -13 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Taylor at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Taylor has played The Sentry once of late, in 2021. He finished 29th, posting a score of -13.
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
    • Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -1.149 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -1.682 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance155293.7297.7
    Greens in Regulation %14465.59%65.83%
    Putts Per Round1828.2828.7
    Par Breakers6222.82%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.10%14.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor, who played 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -23 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Taylor's 1463 points last season ranked him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.123-1.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.370-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1810.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.241-1.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.670-1.682

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Taylor's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship667-75-67-68-1192
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1968-70-70-70-1043
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2366-68-71-68-1135
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5370-67-72-67-87
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii770-68-62-67-1380
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-71-69-6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2068-72-70-69-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open266-69-67-65-17300
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC69-79+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1072-70-69-70-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1569-71-70-71-749
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-70-67-71-612
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.