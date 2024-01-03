Nick Taylor Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished in the top 20 once.

Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.

Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Taylor is averaging -1.149 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.