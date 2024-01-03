Lucas Glover Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a 12th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Glover has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2022. He finished 35th, posting a score of -10.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Glover's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five events, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -1.721 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -0.756 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.9
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.00%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.22%
|12.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover, who played 32 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
- Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he shot -34.
- Glover placed 49th in the FedExCup standings with 885 points last season.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.282
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.566
|2.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.061
|-1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.344
|-1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.444
|-0.756
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Glover's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|74-68-75-71
|E
|4
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|58
|69-73-73-71
|+2
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|63
|66-67-78-72
|-1
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-69-71-64
|-11
|17
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-73
|-2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|67-75-73
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|71-70-70-70
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.