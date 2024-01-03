PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Lucas Glover hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a 12th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Glover at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Glover has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2022. He finished 35th, posting a score of -10.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five events, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -1.721 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -0.756 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance146294.9293.5
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%59.72%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.6
    Par Breakers3224.00%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.22%12.78%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover, who played 32 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
    • Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he shot -34.
    • Glover placed 49th in the FedExCup standings with 885 points last season.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.282-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5662.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.061-1.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.344-1.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.444-0.756

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Glover's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6674-68-75-71E4
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5869-73-73-71+25
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship6366-67-78-72-14
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3869-69-71-64-1117
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-68+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-72-73-2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC67-75-73E--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3971-70-70-70-316
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-79+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5169-74-71-72-29
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-72-73-73+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4575-69-73-69-211
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.