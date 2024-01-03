Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Villegas has one win and two top-five finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Villegas has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.

Camilo Villegas has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -1.971 Strokes Gained: Putting.