Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: The Sentry
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Camilo Villegas of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas will compete in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 58th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Villegas' first time playing at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Villegas' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Villegas has one win and two top-five finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Villegas has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -1.971 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -0.416 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.6
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.24%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.44
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.93%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.39%
|8.64%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas, who participated in 13 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -24.
- Villegas' 14 points last season placed him 230th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.416
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|54
|68-68-73-69
|-6
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-71-73
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|80-71
|+11
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The Sentry.
