Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished first once.

Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.

Lee Hodges has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting.