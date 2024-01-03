Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Sentry
Lee Hodges enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 21st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan his last time in competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Hodges' first time competing at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished first once.
- Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 2.827 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.3
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.52%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.63%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|13.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges last season participated in 33 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 60.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -24 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Hodges collected 1052 points last season, placing 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.180
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.160
|-1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.165
|2.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.431
|2.827
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hodges' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|70-72-71-67
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|23
|73-64-67-69
|-7
|38
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-71-64-71
|-11
|17
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-68
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|18
|67-66-74-71
|-6
|53
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The Sentry.
