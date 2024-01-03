Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Sentry

Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.

Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been -5.

In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.

Spieth has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.