Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Sentry
Jordan Spieth shot -19 and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Spieth has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -18.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of -19.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Spieth has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|303.6
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|64.04%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|18
|24.85%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Spieth took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Spieth's best performance came when he shot -25 and finished second at the RBC Heritage.
- Spieth earned 1099 points last season, which ranked him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.173
|-2.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.250
|2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.086
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.710
|-1.323
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Spieth's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|75-69-72-69
|+1
|6
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|76-72-72-69
|+1
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|13
|67-66-71-69
|-19
|62
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|64-75
|-1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|63
|71-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|71-63-69-70
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-74-70
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-75-66-72
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Sentry.
