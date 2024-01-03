Jason Day Betting Profile: The Sentry
Jason Day hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Day finished 12th (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2017).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Day has an average of -1.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of -7.323 in his past five tournaments.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.74%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|31
|24.03%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.29%
|16.39%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Day's Best Finishes
- Day last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Day had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -23.
- Day collected 1506 points last season, ranking 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.346
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.020
|-4.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.192
|-1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-1.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.855
|-7.323
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Day's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|83
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|11
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|68
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|73-64-67-66
|-14
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|69-69-69-68
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|10
|61-61-70
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|67-64-70-67
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|88
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-71-68-68
|-12
|110
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|72-67-71-65
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-73-69-70
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.