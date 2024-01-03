Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 51st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Matsuyama has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of -15.
- Matsuyama last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of -16.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging -1.143 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 0.262 in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.2
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|102
|21.78%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.01%
|14.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 76% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Matsuyama's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot -9 and finished fifth.
- Matsuyama accumulated 742 points last season, which placed him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.609
|2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.324
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.119
|-1.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.902
|0.262
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Matsuyama's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-72-75-65
|-7
|28
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|14
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|34
|71-71-71-67
|-4
|21
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|67-70-67-72
|-16
|45
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|68-69-65-71
|-7
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|70-73-69-69
|-7
|78
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|74-68-67-70
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|120
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Sentry.
