Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging -1.143 Strokes Gained: Putting.