Harris English Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Harris English of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of The RSM Classic on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 17, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Harris English looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The Sentry after he took 30th shooting -14 in this tournament in 2022.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- English has played The Sentry two times of late, with one win. His average score has been -27, and his average finish has been 16th.
- English last participated in The Sentry in 2022, finishing 30th with a score of -14.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
English's Recent Performances
- English has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- English has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 2.531 in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.60%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|13.80%
|13.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
English's Best Finishes
- English last season participated in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Last season English put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of -8 (one shot back of the winner).
- With 914 points last season, English ranked 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.288
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.138
|2.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.488
|1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.516
|2.531
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
English's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|9
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|75
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-65
|-13
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|40
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|14
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|32
|64-70-71-67
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|39
|69-69-69-73
|E
|16
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|68-68-70-65
|-11
|26
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|3
|60-62-62
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|65-70-72-72
|-1
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-68
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
|67
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.