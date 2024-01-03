Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, van Rooyen has finished first once.

van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -15.

Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.