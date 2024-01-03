Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen looks to repeat his winning performance from the World Wide Technology Championship in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- van Rooyen has played The Sentry once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -16 and finishing 25th.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, van Rooyen has finished first once.
- van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -15.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 3.601 Strokes Gained: Total.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|78.70%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|40
|23.43%
|29.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|9.88%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
- van Rooyen collected 275 points last season, ranking 135th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.063
|2.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.056
|3.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.367
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.168
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.415
|3.601
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
van Rooyen's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|66-66-72-71
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75
|+5
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|65-72-66-62
|-23
|86
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-68-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-69-74-68
|-1
|7
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-68-72-69
|-8
|16
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.