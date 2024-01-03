Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Sentry
Eric Cole hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a third-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Cole's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Cole's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished in the top five four times.
- Over his last five events, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 8.125 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|299.0
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.92%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.75
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|15
|24.96%
|32.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole teed off in 36 tournaments last season, securing six finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 27 occasions.
- Last season Cole put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished second with a score of -8 (six shots back of the winner).
- Cole accumulated 950 points last season, which ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.268
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|4.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.282
|3.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.064
|8.125
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|27
|70-68-66-67
|-13
|30
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|71-68-69-71
|-1
|20
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|69-68-70-66
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|61
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|65-70-69-68
|-16
|18
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|65-71-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-27
|300
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Sentry.
