Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Sentry

Betting Profile

Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Eric Cole hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a third-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Cole at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Cole's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished in the top five four times.
    • Over his last five events, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has an average of 0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 8.125 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113299.0305.9
    Greens in Regulation %13365.92%74.44%
    Putts Per Round227.7528.0
    Par Breakers1524.96%32.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%10.83%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole teed off in 36 tournaments last season, securing six finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 27 occasions.
    • Last season Cole put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished second with a score of -8 (six shots back of the winner).
    • Cole accumulated 950 points last season, which ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.268-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5454.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.2823.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5050.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0648.125

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cole's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC67-72-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-71-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2770-68-66-67-1330
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3571-68-69-71-120
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3969-68-70-66-915
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6169-67-69-70-55
    January 19-22The American Express3665-70-69-68-1618
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1565-71-73-69-951
    February 23-26The Honda Classic267-66-66-67-27300
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-80+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

