Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished in the top five four times.

Over his last five events, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.

He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.