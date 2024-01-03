Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: The Sentry
In his most recent tournament, Emiliano Grillo missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He'll be after better results January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Grillo is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five events.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -5.590 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.3
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.99%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.95
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|13.91%
|16.27%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo, who took part in 33 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1275 points last season, Grillo finished 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.203
|1.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|-3.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.194
|-2.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.055
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.266
|-5.590
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Grillo's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|73-65-68-69
|-13
|96
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|73
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|3
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|135
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|67-69-73-65
|-10
|12
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-65
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|72-70-74-74
|+2
|10
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|67
|68-75-76-73
|+8
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.