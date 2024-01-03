Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: The Sentry

Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five events.

Emiliano Grillo has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.