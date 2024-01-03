Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: The Sentry
Denny McCarthy will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a fifth-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is McCarthy's first time playing at The Sentry.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy is averaging 0.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.5
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|66.94%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|84
|22.11%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|11.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- Last season McCarthy played 30 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot -27 and finished second.
- McCarthy ranked 27th in the FedExCup standings with 1179 points last season.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.102
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.143
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.724
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.004
|-0.374
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McCarthy's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|71-68-71-71
|-7
|15
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|37
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|18
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|6
|63-69-69-67
|-16
|95
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|53
|67-72-70-75
|+4
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|66-70-68-71
|-7
|9
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|5
|60-67-62
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|65-68-68-70
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|50
|65-71-68-70
|-14
|8
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-69-71-64
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|58
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|40
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.