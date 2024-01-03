Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: The Sentry

McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.

In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.

McCarthy is averaging 0.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.