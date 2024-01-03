PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Davis Riley of the United States putts on the 16th green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Davis Riley of the United States putts on the 16th green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda, Davis Riley finished the weekend at -11, good for a 45th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Riley at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Riley's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Riley has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley has an average of -1.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -0.079 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance52305.9313.1
    Greens in Regulation %13166.01%68.40%
    Putts Per Round9429.0028.7
    Par Breakers8122.33%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance17515.96%14.24%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Last season Riley's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -6 and finished eighth.
    • Riley compiled 768 points last season, which ranked him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0171.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3611.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.323-1.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-1.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.112-0.079

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Riley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1966-71-70-71-1043
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6775-73-67-68+34
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5272-75-72-66+16
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2167-67-68-68-1438
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2771-64-71-72-227
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4668-69-69-69-79
    January 19-22The American Express6570-67-69-71-114
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-73-73+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2971-67-67-72-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard870-69-77-66-686
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-68-72-74-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.