Davis Riley Betting Profile: The Sentry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Davis Riley of the United States putts on the 16th green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda, Davis Riley finished the weekend at -11, good for a 45th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 trying for an improved score.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Riley's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Riley has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley has an average of -1.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -0.079 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|305.9
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.01%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|81
|22.33%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|15.96%
|14.24%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Last season Riley's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -6 and finished eighth.
- Riley compiled 768 points last season, which ranked him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.017
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.361
|1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.323
|-1.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.112
|-0.079
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|43
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|75-73-67-68
|+3
|4
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|72-75-72-66
|+1
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|27
|71-64-71-72
|-2
|27
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|65
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|4
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-73-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|70-69-77-66
|-6
|86
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.