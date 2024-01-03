Davis Riley Betting Profile: The Sentry

In his last five appearances, Riley has an average finish of 35th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.

Riley has an average of -1.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.