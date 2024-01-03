Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
When he takes the course January 4-7, Corey Conners will look to build upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2023, he shot -17 and placed 18th at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Conners' average finish has been 19th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- In Conners' most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished 18th after posting a score of -17.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Conners' Recent Performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging -0.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 1.584 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.6
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.22%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.42
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|38
|23.58%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.28%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 81.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1103 points last season, Conners finished 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.586
|2.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.534
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.066
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.136
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.918
|1.584
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Conners' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|73-67-67-67
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|35
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|75-76-72-67
|+2
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|8
|58-68-65
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|18
|68-68-72-67
|-17
|52
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|69-66-68-65
|-12
|54
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|70-72-71-70
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|61
|71-72-75-69
|+3
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-66-75-72
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.