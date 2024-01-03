PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Sentry

Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Sentry

    When he takes the course January 4-7, Corey Conners will look to build upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2023, he shot -17 and placed 18th at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Conners' average finish has been 19th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • In Conners' most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished 18th after posting a score of -17.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging -0.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 1.584 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92300.6301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1970.22%70.56%
    Putts Per Round15729.4229.2
    Par Breakers3823.58%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.28%13.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 81.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1103 points last season, Conners finished 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5862.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5340.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.066-0.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.136-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9181.584

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Conners' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2573-67-67-67-633
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2370-68-69-71-635
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1675-76-72-67+2--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout858-68-65E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1868-68-72-67-1752
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1269-66-68-65-1254
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5070-72-71-70-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6171-72-75-69+35
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-66-75-72-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open164-72-69-68-15500
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Sentry.

