Corey Conners Betting Profile: The Sentry

Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Conners is averaging -0.953 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.