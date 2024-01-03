Cameron Young Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Cameron Young looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Young has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished 13th, posting a score of -19.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Young is averaging 1.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|315.7
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|68.99%
|57.50%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.00%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.15%
|9.72%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Young's Best Finishes
- Young last season participated in 26 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Young's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot -16 and finished sixth.
- Young ranked 48th in the FedExCup standings with 889 points last season.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.581
|2.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.072
|-2.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.019
|-1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.287
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.333
|0.433
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Young's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|53
|70-67-72-70
|-1
|6
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|73-69-66-70
|-6
|35
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|7
|62-63-65
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|13
|70-70-69-64
|-19
|62
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|68-70-65-67
|-18
|30
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|64
|73-69-75-72
|+5
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-74-67-70
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|67-73-72-71
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.