10H AGO

Cameron Young Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cameron Young looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7.

    Latest odds for Young at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Young has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished 13th, posting a score of -19.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young is averaging 1.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance7315.7310.0
    Greens in Regulation %4468.99%57.50%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.0
    Par Breakers627.00%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.15%9.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young last season participated in 26 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Young's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot -16 and finished sixth.
    • Young ranked 48th in the FedExCup standings with 889 points last season.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5812.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.072-2.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.019-1.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.2871.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3330.433

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Young's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5370-67-72-70-16
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2373-69-66-70-635
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge371-69-68-68-12--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout762-63-65E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1370-70-69-64-1962
    January 19-22The American Express2668-70-65-67-1830
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6473-69-75-72+54
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-74-67-70-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1067-73-72-71-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5171-73-68-74-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament767-72-75-68-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

