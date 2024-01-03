Cam Davis Betting Profile: The Sentry
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 25: Cam Davis of Australia lines up a putt during day three of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 25, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Russell Freeman/Getty Images)
Cam Davis looks for better results in the 2024 The Sentry after he placed 10th shooting -23 in this tournament in 2022.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Davis has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2022. He finished 10th, posting a score of -23.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Davis' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Davis has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- Cam Davis has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging 1.379 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 5.616 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|311.0
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.77%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.97
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|59
|22.89%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.55%
|10.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis last season played 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 60.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot -17 and finished third in that event.
- Davis ranked 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 685 points last season.
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.514
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.160
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.191
|1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.127
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.738
|5.616
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Davis' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|67-66-68-71
|-12
|16
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|66-66-73-70
|-9
|55
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|66-70-68-67
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-70-67-74
|-8
|89
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-66
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The Sentry.
