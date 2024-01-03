Cam Davis Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Davis has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.

Cam Davis has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Davis is averaging 1.379 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.