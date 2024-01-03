PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Brian Harman shot -18 and finished 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Harman has played The Sentry once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -18 and finishing 16th.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman has an average of 1.929 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 1.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156293.6293.2
    Greens in Regulation %8467.62%53.89%
    Putts Per Round3128.4327.9
    Par Breakers4423.30%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance311.23%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Harman last season played 29 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 72.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot -13 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1827 points last season, Harman finished sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.254-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.008-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1070.0180.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3991.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6801.334

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Harman's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1570-67-68-64-1551
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2368-69-70-71-635
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship266-66-67-66-19300
    November 17-20The RSM Classic267-69-64-65-17208
    December 9-11QBE Shootout860-69-62E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1668-69-67-70-1856
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3267-69-70-65-920
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-70-67-8--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-70-73-68-211
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-82+13--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-71-70-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

