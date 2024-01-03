Brian Harman Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Brian Harman shot -18 and finished 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Harman has played The Sentry once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -18 and finishing 16th.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Harman's Recent Performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman has an average of 1.929 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 1.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.6
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.62%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.43
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|44
|23.30%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.23%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Harman's Best Finishes
- Harman last season played 29 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 72.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot -13 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1827 points last season, Harman finished sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.008
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|0.018
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.680
|1.334
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Harman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|70-67-68-64
|-15
|51
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|68-69-70-71
|-6
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|66-66-67-66
|-19
|300
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-69-64-65
|-17
|208
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|8
|60-69-62
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|16
|68-69-67-70
|-18
|56
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-67
|-8
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-82
|+13
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-71-70-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.