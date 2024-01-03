Brian Harman Betting Profile: The Sentry

Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.

Harman has an average of 1.929 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.