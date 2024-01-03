Brendon Todd Betting Profile: The Sentry
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Brendon Todd of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of The RSM Classic on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort on November 16, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a 28th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Todd has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -8.
- Todd finished 13th (with a score of -17) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2021).
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Todd's Recent Performances
- Todd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 277.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging 0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|188
|282.0
|277.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|66.19%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|65
|22.76%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|8.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd took part in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Todd had his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -15 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Todd earned 973 points last season, which placed him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.348
|-1.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.200
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.454
|1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.441
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.735
|0.882
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Todd's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|9
|71-71-68-68
|-10
|75
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-68-69-65
|-13
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|68-67-69-69
|-11
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|53
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|7
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-68-71-65
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-70
|-8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|70-69-68-65
|-15
|245
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-69-76-69
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The Sentry.
