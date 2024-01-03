Brendon Todd Betting Profile: The Sentry

Todd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.

Brendon Todd has averaged 277.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Todd has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.