Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
In his tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Andrew Putnam posted a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry trying to improve on that finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Putnam is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Putnam is averaging -0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|284.7
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.72%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|138
|20.97%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.71%
|7.99%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam took part in 31 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 77.4%.
- Last season Putnam's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
- Putnam collected 918 points last season, placing 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.411
|-1.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.476
|1.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.513
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.681
|-0.197
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Putnam's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|12
|68-69-64-67
|-16
|61
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-62-68-68
|-14
|245
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|48
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|68-70-71-70
|-1
|20
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|65-65-69-71
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|70-66-62-68
|-14
|115
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|69-69-65-69
|-16
|18
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-74-75
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|69-75-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.