Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The Sentry

Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting.