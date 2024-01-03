Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The Sentry
In his last competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Adam Schenk concluded the weekend at -16, good for a 19th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 looking for a better finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Schenk's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 0.661 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.74%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.92%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.40%
|12.35%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk played 36 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Schenk put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of -9 (one shot back of the winner).
- Schenk ranked 24th in the FedExCup standings with 1213 points last season.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.293
|1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|0.001
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.344
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.694
|0.661
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schenk's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|55
|69-72-70-74
|-3
|6
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|12
|69-66-67-66
|-16
|61
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-70-68-69
|-8
|47
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|63-66-76-69
|-10
|26
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|67
|70-68-71-68
|-3
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|77-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|68-75-70-69
|-5
|18
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-67-71-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-70-72-73
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-75-72-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.