Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin is averaging 1.787 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.