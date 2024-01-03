Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The Sentry
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Adam Hadwin of Canada reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a second-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Hadwin is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 1.787 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.61%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.60
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|93
|21.97%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|14.24%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
- Last season Hadwin had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot -19 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Hadwin's 908 points last season placed him 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.011
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.210
|-1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.065
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.445
|1.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.709
|0.820
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadwin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|73-69-67-73
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|10
|67-67-65-68
|-17
|73
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|49
|71-67-74-72
|E
|9
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|32
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|7
|70-65-70-68
|-7
|88
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|68-69-64-67
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|70-74-70-76
|+2
|10
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|66-66-71-71
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|66
|67-73-75-75
|+6
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.