Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    After he finished fourth in this tournament in 2023, Will Zalatoris has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Zalatoris has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -8.
    • In 2023, Zalatoris finished fourth (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Zalatoris' Recent Performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Zalatoris has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Zalatoris has an average of -3.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -3.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-307.2298.6
    Greens in Regulation %-69.19%37.04%
    Putts Per Round-29.0031.1
    Par Breakers-29.04%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.69%15.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Zalatoris' Best Finishes

    • Zalatoris played seven tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • Last season Zalatoris' best performance came when he shot -13 and finished fourth at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With 244 points last season, Zalatoris ranked 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.927.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.384 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.011

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Zalatoris' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational469-68-70-64-13140
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5373-72-72-73+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7374-71-74-77+83
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

