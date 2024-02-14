Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756 (he finished 53rd in that event).

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.927.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.384 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426), which ranked 24th in the field.