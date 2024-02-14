Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
After he finished fourth in this tournament in 2023, Will Zalatoris has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Zalatoris has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -8.
- In 2023, Zalatoris finished fourth (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).
Zalatoris' Recent Performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Zalatoris has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Zalatoris has an average of -3.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -3.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.2
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.19%
|37.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.04%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.69%
|15.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Best Finishes
- Zalatoris played seven tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- Last season Zalatoris' best performance came when he shot -13 and finished fourth at The Genesis Invitational.
- With 244 points last season, Zalatoris ranked 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.756 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.927.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.384 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.426), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023. That ranked fourth in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.011
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-68-70-64
|-13
|140
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|74-71-74-77
|+8
|3
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
