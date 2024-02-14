Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Fleetwood finished 20th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Fleetwood is averaging 0.528 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fleetwood had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood had a 0.462 mark (27th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a putts-per-round average of 28.07, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|64.56%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|28.07
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|42
|23.35%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|13.74%
|10.53%
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood participated in 21 tournaments last season, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times (85.7%).
- Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -32 and finished second in that event.
- Fleetwood's 1184 points last season placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.817 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928 (he finished 27th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.939.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.152 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.388
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.462
|-1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.355
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.699
|0.988
Fleetwood's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-70-71-70
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|72-70-65-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.