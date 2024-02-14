Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.817 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928 (he finished 27th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.939.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.152 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.