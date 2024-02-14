PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Tommy Fleetwood enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Fleetwood finished 20th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Fleetwood's Recent Performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 0.528 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fleetwood had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood had a 0.462 mark (27th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a putts-per-round average of 28.07, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3296.8
    Greens in Regulation %16564.56%72.22%
    Putts Per Round628.0728.9
    Par Breakers4223.35%23.39%
    Bogey Avoidance8113.74%10.53%

    Fleetwood's Best Finishes

    • Fleetwood participated in 21 tournaments last season, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times (85.7%).
    • Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -32 and finished second in that event.
    • Fleetwood's 1184 points last season placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.817 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928 (he finished 27th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.939.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.152 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3880.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.462-1.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3550.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4930.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.6990.988

    Fleetwood's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-70-71-70-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6173-71-74-73+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2772-70-65-76-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship368-69-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3372-71-74-74+327
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-65-68-71-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship565-71-67-70-11105
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-68-71+251
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

