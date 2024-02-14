Tom Kim Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Tom Kim finished 45th in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, shooting a -1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 15-18 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Kim finished 45th (with a score of -1) in his lone appearance at The Genesis Invitational in recent years (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 2.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season, which ranked 75th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 121st, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 10th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.655, while he ranked 29th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.51%.
- On the greens, Kim registered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.72%
|10.19%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim played 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
- Last season, one of Kim's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Kim placed 14th in the FedExCup standings with 1422 points last season.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 4.258.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he posted a 7.457 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.128
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.655
|3.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.949
|2.758
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-70-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.