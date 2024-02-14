Tom Kim Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 4.258.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he posted a 7.457 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).