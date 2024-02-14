Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.

Tom Hoge has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hoge has an average of 1.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.