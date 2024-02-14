PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Tom Hoge will compete in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 17th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hoge has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Hoge finished 14th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of 1.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 2.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 ranks 114th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.905, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance153286.6287.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.90%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%27.12%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • Hoge, who has 359 points, currently ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.260 mark ranked 41st in the field.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.736 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge produced his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 45th in the field at -0.355. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.196, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.450) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.194-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.9052.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.418-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.3641.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.6572.850

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1467-71-68-71-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship378-68-62-70-10180
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

