Tom Hoge Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge will compete in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 17th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.
Latest odds for Hoge at The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hoge has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Hoge finished 14th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of 1.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 2.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 ranks 114th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.905, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 50th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|286.6
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.90%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Hoge, who has 359 points, currently ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.260 mark ranked 41st in the field.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.736 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge produced his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 45th in the field at -0.355. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.196, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.450) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.194
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.905
|2.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.418
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.364
|1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.657
|2.850
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.