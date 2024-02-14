Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 3.712 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.