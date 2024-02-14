Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a 39th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Montgomery missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Montgomery has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 3.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 3.931 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 last season ranked 148th on TOUR, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery sported a -0.515 mark that ranked 181st on TOUR. He ranked 185th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him second on TOUR last season, and his 27.38 putts-per-round average ranked first. He broke par 25.33% of the time (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|290.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|185
|62.96%
|51.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.38
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|13
|25.33%
|25.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|9.94%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Last season Montgomery played 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Montgomery had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot -18 and finished eighth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Montgomery's 823 points last season ranked him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 3.712 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.806) in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.206
|-1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|2.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.919
|3.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.477
|3.931
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-67-73-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-66-76
|-3
|11
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.