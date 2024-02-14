Russell Henley Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.781. In that tournament, he finished 19th.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.349.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best mark last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.160.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.