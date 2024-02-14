Russell Henley Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Russell Henley concluded the weekend at -3, good for a 58th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 trying for a better finish.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Henley's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -3, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2023, Henley failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Henley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished in the top five once.
- Henley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 287.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Henley is averaging -1.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 1.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 last season ranked 63rd on TOUR, and his 72.6% driving accuracy average ranked first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 18th on TOUR with an average of 0.556 per round. Additionally, he ranked 29th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.51%.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|287.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|75.15%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|83
|22.29%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|10.23%
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley took part in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 76% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1296 points last season, Henley finished 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.781. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.349.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best mark last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.160.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.197
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.556
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.249
|1.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.121
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.882
|1.577
Henley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-74-66-70
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.