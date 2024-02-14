Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Fowler has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -3.
- Fowler finished 20th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Fowler's Recent Performances
- Fowler has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging -3.497 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -7.305 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 last season, which ranked 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler had a 0.740 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 48th on TOUR last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 40th. He broke par 24.94% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.11%
|41.32%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.52
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|16
|24.94%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|13.89%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler last season played 27 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times, a success rate of 92.6%.
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot -38 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1732 points last season, Fowler finished ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he put up a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.949). That ranked 10th in the field.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.126
|-2.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.740
|-1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.269
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.290
|-3.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.426
|-7.305
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-73-73-73
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.