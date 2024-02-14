PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.

    Latest odds for Fowler at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Fowler has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -3.
    • Fowler finished 20th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • Fowler has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging -3.497 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -7.305 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 last season, which ranked 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler had a 0.740 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 48th on TOUR last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 40th. He broke par 24.94% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1289.8
    Greens in Regulation %7068.11%41.32%
    Putts Per Round4028.5230.2
    Par Breakers1624.94%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%13.89%

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler last season played 27 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times, a success rate of 92.6%.
    • Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot -38 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1732 points last season, Fowler finished ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
    • Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he put up a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.949). That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.126-2.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.740-1.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2690.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.290-3.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.426-7.305

    Fowler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-75-69-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-73-73-73-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1372-70-68-71-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1071-72-71-66-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

