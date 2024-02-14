Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571 (he finished 34th in that tournament).

Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he put up a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.949). That ranked 10th in the field.