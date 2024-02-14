Max Homa Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Max Homa seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational. He took second at the par-71 The Riviera Country Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Homa at The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Homa has entered The Genesis Invitational four times recently, with one win, an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -12.
- In Homa's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of -15.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).
Homa's Recent Performances
- Homa has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging -1.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 2.019 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Homa .
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 last season (41st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 62nd, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa had a 0.475 mark (26th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Homa registered a 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 26.55% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.8
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|54.25%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|8
|26.55%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|12.98%
|10.78%
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Homa had two wins, with one of them coming at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot -15.
- Homa collected 2128 points last season, ranking fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 4.864 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.383. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 4.676 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.329, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.317
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.475
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.233
|1.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.612
|-1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.638
|2.019
Homa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|315
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-71-71-72
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|72-72-67-69
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.