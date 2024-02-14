Max Homa Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 4.864 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.383. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 4.676 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.329, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.