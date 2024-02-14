PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Max Homa Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

    Max Homa seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational. He took second at the par-71 The Riviera Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Homa at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Homa has entered The Genesis Invitational four times recently, with one win, an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -12.
    • In Homa's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of -15.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Homa's Recent Performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
    • Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa is averaging -1.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 2.019 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 last season (41st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 62nd, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa had a 0.475 mark (26th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Homa registered a 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 26.55% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance62304.8296.9
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%54.25%
    Putts Per Round728.1229.6
    Par Breakers826.55%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance4212.98%10.78%

    Homa's Best Finishes

    • Homa, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Homa had two wins, with one of them coming at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot -15.
    • Homa collected 2128 points last season, ranking fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 4.864 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.383. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he posted a 4.676 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.329, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3170.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4750.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2331.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.612-1.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.6382.019

    Homa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational264-68-69-68-15315
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-71-71-72-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship672-72-67-69-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-73-72-78+614
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-67-68-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
