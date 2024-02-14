Luke List Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.979. In that event, he finished 18th.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.002). That ranked seventh in the field.