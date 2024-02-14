PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Luke List looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after he placed 29th shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for List at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, List has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 30th.
    • List finished 29th (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).

    List's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • List has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -0.234 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 last season, which ranked ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranked 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List sported a 0.267 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 189th on TOUR last season, and his 29.71 putts-per-round average ranked 180th. He broke par 22.67% of the time (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3297.4
    Greens in Regulation %1070.78%71.90%
    Putts Per Round18029.7129.4
    Par Breakers6922.67%24.51%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.17%12.75%

    List's Best Finishes

    • List last season participated in 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he won the title with a score of -26.
    • List accumulated 309 points last season, which ranked him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.979. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.002). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6410.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2671.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.123-0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting189-0.623-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.164-0.234

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-71-68-71-431
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-77+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

