Luke List Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Luke List looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after he placed 29th shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, List has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 30th.
- List finished 29th (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).
List's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- List has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -0.234 in his past five tournaments.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 last season, which ranked ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranked 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List sported a 0.267 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 189th on TOUR last season, and his 29.71 putts-per-round average ranked 180th. He broke par 22.67% of the time (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.78%
|71.90%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|29.71
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|69
|22.67%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.17%
|12.75%
List's Best Finishes
- List last season participated in 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he won the title with a score of -26.
- List accumulated 309 points last season, which ranked him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.979. In that event, he finished 18th.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.002). That ranked seventh in the field.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.641
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.267
|1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.123
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|189
|-0.623
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.164
|-0.234
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|31
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.