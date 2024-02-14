Justin Thomas Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of -14 across his last five events.

Justin Thomas has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Thomas has an average of -0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.