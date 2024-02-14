PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Justin Thomas Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

    After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Justin Thomas has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Thomas has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -7.
    • In 2023, Thomas finished 20th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Thomas' Recent Performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of -14 across his last five events.
    • Justin Thomas has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 5.354 in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 last season ranked 62nd on TOUR, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas had a 0.362 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance38308.5302.0
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%31.37%
    Putts Per Round9028.9628.9
    Par Breakers1026.16%28.76%
    Bogey Avoidance17716.13%5.56%

    Thomas' Best Finishes

    • Thomas played 23 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Thomas put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished third with a score of -27 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Thomas collected 608 points last season, ranking 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.677.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.523.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.038.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.889, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.895) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1981.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3622.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4362.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.161-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8365.354

    Thomas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-73-69-69-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-67-72-74-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-73-71-71E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1069-70-72-70-364
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC70-78+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2569-68-72-66-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1468-67-70-71-854
    May 18-21PGA Championship6572-73-75-72+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-81+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

