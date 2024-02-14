Justin Thomas Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
After he placed 20th in this tournament in 2023, Justin Thomas has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Thomas has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -7.
- In 2023, Thomas finished 20th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -14 across his last five events.
- Justin Thomas has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of -0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 5.354 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 last season ranked 62nd on TOUR, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas had a 0.362 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 26.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.5
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|31.37%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.96
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|10
|26.16%
|28.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|16.13%
|5.56%
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Thomas played 23 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Thomas put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished third with a score of -27 (two shots back of the winner).
- Thomas collected 608 points last season, ranking 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.677.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.523.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.038.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.889, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.895) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.198
|1.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.362
|2.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.436
|2.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.836
|5.354
Thomas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-73-69-69
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-67-72-74
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-73-71-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
