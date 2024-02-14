Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Jordan Spieth hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 coming off a sixth-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last tournament.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, Spieth has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 31st.
- In 2023, Spieth failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has an average of 1.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 3.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season ranked 59th on TOUR, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth had a 0.173 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|303.6
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|64.04%
|57.02%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|18
|24.85%
|28.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|10.23%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Spieth played 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
- Last season Spieth's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
- Spieth collected 1099 points last season, ranking 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.300.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.458. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth produced his best effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.896. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) at the RBC Heritage in April 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.173
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.250
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.086
|1.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.710
|3.050
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-74-70
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-75-66-72
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
