Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.300.

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.458. He finished sixth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth produced his best effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.896. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).