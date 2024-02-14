PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Jordan Spieth hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 coming off a sixth-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Spieth at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last five trips to The Genesis Invitational, Spieth has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 31st.
    • In 2023, Spieth failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has an average of 1.864 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging 3.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season ranked 59th on TOUR, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth had a 0.173 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74303.6298.4
    Greens in Regulation %17464.04%57.02%
    Putts Per Round2028.3128.3
    Par Breakers1824.85%28.95%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%10.23%

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • Spieth played 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
    • Spieth collected 1099 points last season, ranking 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.300.
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.458. He finished sixth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth produced his best effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.896. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) at the RBC Heritage in April 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2000.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.173-1.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2501.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0861.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.7103.050

    Spieth's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-70+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-74-70-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1969-75-66-72-646
    March 16-19Valspar Championship367-70-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament469-70-76-66-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage268-67-66-66-25300
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

