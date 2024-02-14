J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
J.T. Poston looks to fair better in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Poston's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -3, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2023, Poston missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Poston's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Poston has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -18 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 1.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 4.209 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 last season, which ranked 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranked 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston had a 0.296 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, while he averaged 28.78 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.0
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.83%
|60.13%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|67
|22.72%
|30.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|6.86%
Poston's Best Finishes
- Last season Poston participated in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times (66.7%).
- Last season Poston's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
- Poston ranked 45th in the FedExCup standings with 907 points last season.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.968.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 6.194 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 2.890 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.294, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.038
|1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.395
|1.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.647
|4.209
Poston's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|73-68-69-72
|+2
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
