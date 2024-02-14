J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five events, Poston has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -18 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Poston is averaging 1.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.