J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston looks to fair better in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Poston at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Poston's average finish has been 30th, and his average score -3, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • In 2023, Poston missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Poston has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -18 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 1.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 4.209 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Poston had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 last season, which ranked 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranked 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston had a 0.296 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, while he averaged 28.78 putts per round (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129297.0291.1
    Greens in Regulation %4668.83%60.13%
    Putts Per Round6728.7829.4
    Par Breakers6722.72%30.72%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%6.86%

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Last season Poston participated in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times (66.7%).
    • Last season Poston's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
    • Poston ranked 45th in the FedExCup standings with 907 points last season.

    Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.968.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 6.194 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 2.890 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.294, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0810.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2960.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.0381.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3951.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.6474.209

    Poston's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6373-68-69-72+24
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-68-71-72-364
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3474-72-76-70+423
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

