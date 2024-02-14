J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
After he placed 33rd in this tournament in 2023, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Spaun has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 48th.
- Spaun last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of -3.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Spaun's Recent Performances
- Spaun has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 284.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of -0.125 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 last season, which ranked 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 149th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|284.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.53%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|104
|21.73%
|23.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.49%
|12.39%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Last season Spaun played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 76.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Spaun had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -6 and finished sixth (eight shots back of the winner).
- Spaun ranked 69th in the FedExCup standings with 634 points last season.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking fifth in the field at 3.128. In that event, he finished fifth.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.805. He finished 27th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 4.439 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.416). That ranked 10th in the field.
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.293
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.237
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.212
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.587
|-0.125
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|68-72-67-74
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
