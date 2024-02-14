PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    After he placed 33rd in this tournament in 2023, J.J. Spaun has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.

    Latest odds for Spaun at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Spaun has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 48th.
    • Spaun last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of -3.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • Spaun has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 284.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of -0.125 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 last season, which ranked 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 149th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (137th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8284.8
    Greens in Regulation %1270.53%72.22%
    Putts Per Round13729.2429.8
    Par Breakers10421.73%23.08%
    Bogey Avoidance511.49%12.39%

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Last season Spaun played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 76.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Spaun had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot -6 and finished sixth (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Spaun ranked 69th in the FedExCup standings with 634 points last season.

    Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking fifth in the field at 3.128. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.805. He finished 27th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 4.439 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.416). That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.293-0.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2680.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2370.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.212-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.587-0.125

    Spaun's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3368-72-67-74-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2270-73-70-69-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.