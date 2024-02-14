J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking fifth in the field at 3.128. In that event, he finished fifth.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.805. He finished 27th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 4.439 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.416). That ranked 10th in the field.