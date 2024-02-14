Grayson Murray Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five events, Murray has finished first once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Murray has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Murray has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.