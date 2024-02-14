Grayson Murray Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Grayson Murray hits the links February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after missing the cut in the same event in 2017.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Murray has played The Genesis Invitational once recently, in 2017. He missed the cut after posting a score of +7.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Murray's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Murray has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Murray has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Murray has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging 0.854 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.23%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.90
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.68%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.87%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Best Finishes
- Last season Murray participated in 11 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Murray put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of -27 (three shots back of the winner).
- Murray's 172 points last season ranked him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.674. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.907 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray produced his best mark last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.547. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.856). That ranked third in the field.
- Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.854
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|70-71-68-68
|-11
|29
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.