Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Betting Profile

    Eric Cole will compete in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 49th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Cole at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Cole's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Cole has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cole is averaging 2.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.027, which ranks 97th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 105th, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole owns a 0.648 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105292.8292.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.56%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%26.47%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.46%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • With 335 points, Cole currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.525 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.188, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0270.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.6482.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.298-1.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.5951.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.9182.580

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic267-66-66-67-27300
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-80+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

