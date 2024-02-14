Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Eric Cole will compete in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 49th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Cole's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's Recent Performances
- Cole has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
- Eric Cole has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cole is averaging 2.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.027, which ranks 97th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 105th, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole owns a 0.648 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|292.8
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.46%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 335 points, Cole currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.525 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.188, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.027
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.648
|2.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.298
|-1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.595
|1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.918
|2.580
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-27
|300
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
