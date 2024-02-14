Eric Cole Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.525 (he finished 14th in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.188, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.