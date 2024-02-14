Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 5.346.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 9.582 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 5.526 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.