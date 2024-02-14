PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Emiliano Grillo seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational. He finished 67th at the par-71 The Riviera Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Grillo at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Grillo's average finish has been 44th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 67th after posting a score of +8.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Grillo has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 284.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of 2.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 2.311 in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 last season (57th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranked 86th, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 62nd on TOUR with an average of 0.213 per round. Additionally, he ranked 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.99%.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 89th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance86301.3284.8
    Greens in Regulation %7267.99%75.15%
    Putts Per Round8928.9528.8
    Par Breakers8922.03%26.90%
    Bogey Avoidance9413.91%9.06%

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he won the title with a score of -21.
    • Grillo collected 1275 points last season, placing 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 5.346.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 9.582 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 5.526 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2030.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2130.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.194-1.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0552.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2662.311

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6768-75-76-73+84
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-74-73-72+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

