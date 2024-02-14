Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Emiliano Grillo seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational. He finished 67th at the par-71 The Riviera Country Club in 2023.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Grillo's average finish has been 44th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 67th after posting a score of +8.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Grillo has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 284.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of 2.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 2.311 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 last season (57th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranked 86th, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 62nd on TOUR with an average of 0.213 per round. Additionally, he ranked 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.99%.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 89th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.3
|284.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.99%
|75.15%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.95
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|13.91%
|9.06%
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he won the title with a score of -21.
- Grillo collected 1275 points last season, placing 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 5.346.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 9.582 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 5.526 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.203
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.194
|-1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.055
|2.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.266
|2.311
Grillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|67
|68-75-76-73
|+8
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.