Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.239 (he finished 42nd in that event).

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 5.095 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Bezuidenhout recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.119, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).