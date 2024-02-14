Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In his tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Christiaan Bezuidenhout posted a 28th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational looking for a better finish.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, Bezuidenhout has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 58th.
- Bezuidenhout last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 58th with a score of +2.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.520 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27.00 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 286.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.134 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.380 (171st) last season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 77th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.151, while he ranked 156th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.11%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout registered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 53rd on TOUR, while he ranked 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He broke par 20.22% of the time (161st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|291.4
|286.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|65.11%
|51.31%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.22%
|29.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|12.86%
|11.76%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Bezuidenhout last season took part in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times (66.7%).
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came at The American Express. He shot -28 and finished second in that event.
- Bezuidenhout's 405 points last season ranked him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.239 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 5.095 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Bezuidenhout recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.119, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.380
|-1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.151
|2.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.205
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.239
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.215
|1.134
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-67-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.