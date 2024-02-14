Cameron Young Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.581 (he finished 13th in that event).

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 5.718 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young delivered his best mark last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 2.970. In that event, he finished sixth.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.356). That ranked second in the field.