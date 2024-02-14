PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Young Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Cameron Young enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after an eighth-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Young at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, Young has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 11th.
    • Young finished 20th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -0.133 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season ranked 12th on TOUR, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.072 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance7315.7296.4
    Greens in Regulation %4468.99%61.11%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.6
    Par Breakers627.00%26.90%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.15%8.77%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Young had his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot -16 and finished sixth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Young compiled 889 points last season, which placed him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.581 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 5.718 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young delivered his best mark last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 2.970. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.356). That ranked second in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5811.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.072-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.019-0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.287-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.333-0.133

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-74-67-70-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1067-73-72-71-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5171-73-68-74-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament767-72-75-68-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

