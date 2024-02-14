Brendon Todd Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Brendon Todd posted a 22nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational looking for a better finish.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Todd has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of +3.
- Todd missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Todd's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Todd has an average finish of 34th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd has an average of 1.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.769 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.348 last season, which ranked 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranked 188th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd had a 0.200 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR, while he ranked seventh with a putts-per-round average of 28.12. He broke par 22.76% of the time (65th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|188
|282.0
|278.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|66.19%
|73.98%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|65
|22.76%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|9.06%
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Last season Todd put up his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot -19 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- With 973 points last season, Todd finished 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.707 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.020.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd posted his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.367.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.315, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.348
|-1.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.200
|1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.454
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.441
|1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.735
|1.769
Todd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-69-76-69
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
