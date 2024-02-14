Brendon Todd Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.707 mark ranked 33rd in the field.

Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.020.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd posted his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.367.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.315, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.