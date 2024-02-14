Ben Griffin Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking 17th in the field at 3.345.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034 (he finished second in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 5.753 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.