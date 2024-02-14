Ben Griffin Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Ben Griffin will play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. In his last tournament he placed 28th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting -8 at TPC Scottsdale.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Griffin is playing at The Genesis Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season (117th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranked 97th, while his 56% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranked 33rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.1
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.90%
|52.94%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.45
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|13.68%
|10.46%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Last season Griffin played 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 tournaments, he had a 68.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Griffin had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot -26 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Griffin earned 617 points last season, which ranked him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking 17th in the field at 3.345.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 5.753 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.066
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.086
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.330
|1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.334
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.684
|0.262
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-71-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.