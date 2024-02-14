PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Griffin Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Ben Griffin will play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. In his last tournament he placed 28th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting -8 at TPC Scottsdale.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Griffin is playing at The Genesis Invitational for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five appearances.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season (117th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranked 97th, while his 56% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranked 33rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97300.1290.0
    Greens in Regulation %10266.90%52.94%
    Putts Per Round3328.4529.0
    Par Breakers5323.02%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance7813.68%10.46%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Last season Griffin played 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he had a 68.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • Last season Griffin had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. He shot -26 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • Griffin earned 617 points last season, which ranked him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking 17th in the field at 3.345.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he produced a 5.753 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.066-0.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.086-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3301.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3340.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6840.262

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2169-71-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-72-73-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

