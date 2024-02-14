Beau Hossler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
In his competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Beau Hossler carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational trying to improve on that finish.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Hossler's average finish has been 48th, and his average score -3, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Hossler last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Hossler's Recent Performances
- Hossler has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.774 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 3.449 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 last season ranked 53rd on TOUR, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 158th on TOUR with an average of -0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.87%.
- On the greens, Hossler registered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|305.3
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.87%
|62.57%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|82
|22.32%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.47%
|8.77%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler participated in 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 23 times (71.9%).
- Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -8 and finished second.
- Hossler earned 658 points last season, which placed him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.435.
- Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 5.780. In that event, he finished 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.014.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.230
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.263
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.259
|1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|1.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.450
|3.449
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.