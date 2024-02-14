Beau Hossler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.435.

Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 5.780. In that event, he finished 25th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.014.

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.