Beau Hossler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    In his competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Beau Hossler carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hossler at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Hossler's average finish has been 48th, and his average score -3, over his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Hossler last participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • Hossler has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.774 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 3.449 in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 last season ranked 53rd on TOUR, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 158th on TOUR with an average of -0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.87%.
    • On the greens, Hossler registered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance57305.3291.6
    Greens in Regulation %10466.87%62.57%
    Putts Per Round2028.3129.5
    Par Breakers8222.32%28.36%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.47%8.77%

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • Hossler participated in 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 23 times (71.9%).
    • Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -8 and finished second.
    • Hossler earned 658 points last season, which placed him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.435.
    • Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 5.780. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.014.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.230-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.2630.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2591.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2241.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4503.449

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-69-74-73-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

