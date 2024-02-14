Adam Scott Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Adam Scott will appear in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after an eighth-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Scott has entered The Genesis Invitational five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -6.
- Scott last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 65th with a score of +5.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Scott's Recent Performances
- Scott has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Adam Scott has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scott is averaging 1.642 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 7.090 in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scott had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421 last season, which ranked 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranked 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.169.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 19th last season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranked 28th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|313.0
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|74.85%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|22
|24.59%
|27.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.22%
|11.99%
Scott's Best Finishes
- Last season Scott played 18 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Scott's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot -11 and finished fifth in that event.
- With 597 points last season, Scott ranked 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 5.163. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.995 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.646. He finished 31st in that event.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.932, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.421
|1.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.169
|3.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.212
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.462
|1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.927
|7.090
Scott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|65
|69-73-75-72
|+5
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|69-71-75-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|72-73-77-71
|+5
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|105
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.