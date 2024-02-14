Adam Scott Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 5.163. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.995 mark ranked 15th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.646. He finished 31st in that event.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.932, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.