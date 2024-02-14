PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    After he placed 50th in this tournament in 2023, Adam Schenk has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.

    Latest odds for Schenk at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Schenk's average finish has been 49th, and his average score +1, over his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Schenk last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 50th with a score of E.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Adam Schenk has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 1.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schenk is averaging 2.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 (85th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.6 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 36th on TOUR, while he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He broke par 20.92% of the time (140th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6293.9
    Greens in Regulation %8167.74%61.73%
    Putts Per Round13329.2129.4
    Par Breakers14020.92%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.40%10.19%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk last season played 36 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot -9 and finished second in that event.
    • With 1213 points last season, Schenk finished 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.794 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he delivered a 6.262 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.909. In that event, he finished 31st.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.572, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0560.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.293-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1120.0011.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3441.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6942.634

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5069-70-72-73E8
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-68-71-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-75-72-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

