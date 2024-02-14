Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
After he placed 50th in this tournament in 2023, Adam Schenk has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Schenk's average finish has been 49th, and his average score +1, over his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Schenk last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 50th with a score of E.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 1.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schenk is averaging 2.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 (85th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.6 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 36th on TOUR, while he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He broke par 20.92% of the time (140th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.74%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.92%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.40%
|10.19%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk last season played 36 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot -9 and finished second in that event.
- With 1213 points last season, Schenk finished 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.794 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he delivered a 6.262 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.909. In that event, he finished 31st.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.572, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|0.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.293
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|0.001
|1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.344
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.694
|2.634
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-70-72-73
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-75-72-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
