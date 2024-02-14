Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.794 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he delivered a 6.262 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fourth in the field at 3.909. In that event, he finished 31st.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.572, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.