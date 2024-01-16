Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The American Express
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark enters play in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 29th-place finish in Kapalua, Hawaii at The Sentry.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Clark has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 39th.
- Clark finished 50th (with a score of -14) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 0.373 in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark had a 0.436 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.76%
|56.39%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|28
|24.35%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|13.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark played 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 89.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (25 cuts made).
- Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the U.S. Open, where he shot -10.
- Clark compiled 1944 points last season, which ranked him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he posted a 5.273 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.045.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745), which ranked second in the field.
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.139
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.436
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.255
|1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.370
|1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.201
|0.373
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Clark's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|47
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|27
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|66-68-68-73
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|71-65-66-66
|-14
|65
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|50
|70-71-64-69
|-14
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-74-76-71
|+1
|16
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|70-72-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|110
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|60
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.