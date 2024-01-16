Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he posted a 5.273 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that event.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202 (he finished first in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.045.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745), which ranked second in the field.