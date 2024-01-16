PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark enters play in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 29th-place finish in Kapalua, Hawaii at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Clark at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last four trips to The American Express, Clark has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Clark finished 50th (with a score of -14) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 0.373 in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Clark had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranked 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark had a 0.436 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance15313.5309.2
    Greens in Regulation %8067.76%56.39%
    Putts Per Round2828.4028.4
    Par Breakers2824.35%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%13.06%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark played 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 89.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (25 cuts made).
    • Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the U.S. Open, where he shot -10.
    • Clark compiled 1944 points last season, which ranked him fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he posted a 5.273 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.045.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745), which ranked second in the field.
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.139-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.436-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2551.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3701.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2010.373

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Clark's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4372-69-69-73-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-66-68-67-847
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2966-70-71-72-527
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1666-68-68-73-548
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1071-65-66-66-1465
    January 19-22The American Express5070-71-64-69-148
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3768-74-76-71+116
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1068-67-70-69-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-72-68-70-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3470-72-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-73-69-72-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship572-66-70-70-6110
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship669-65-69-70-1560
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

