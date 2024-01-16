Will Gordon Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Will Gordon hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Gordon has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of -1.
- In 2023, Gordon failed to make the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Gordon's Recent Performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Gordon has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Will Gordon has averaged 316.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has an average of 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 1.882 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gordon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 last season ranked 36th on TOUR, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gordon ranked 76th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.154, while he ranked eighth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.82%.
- On the greens, Gordon's -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 139th on TOUR last season, and his 29.64 putts-per-round average ranked 175th. He broke par 23.27% of the time (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.82%
|77.47%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|45
|23.27%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|10.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Gordon's Best Finishes
- Last season Gordon played 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Gordon had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -18 and finished 15th (nine shots back of the winner).
- Gordon's 440 points last season placed him 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he posted a 6.241 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 7.735 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.664 (he finished 28th in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Gordon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.693, which was his best last season. That ranked 26th in the field.
- Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
Gordon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.358
|1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.154
|-0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.416
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.169
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.073
|1.882
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Gordon's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|17
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|66-76-70-68
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|65-72-73-63
|-11
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|68-66-66-75
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|62-67-68-69
|-18
|125
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|43
|68-71-73-69
|+1
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-64-68-68
|-13
|50
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|28
|69-67-63-71
|-10
|29
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-70
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|70
|73-72-84-69
|+10
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-67-73-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-67-74
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|69-67-73-67
|-8
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-68-69-75
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-74-69-68
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.