Will Gordon Betting Profile: The American Express

    Will Gordon hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 42nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Gordon at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Gordon has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of -1.
    • In 2023, Gordon failed to make the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Gordon's Recent Performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Gordon has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Will Gordon has averaged 316.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has an average of 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 1.882 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gordon's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Gordon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 last season ranked 36th on TOUR, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranked 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Gordon ranked 76th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.154, while he ranked eighth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.82%.
    • On the greens, Gordon's -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 139th on TOUR last season, and his 29.64 putts-per-round average ranked 175th. He broke par 23.27% of the time (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4316.4
    Greens in Regulation %870.82%77.47%
    Putts Per Round17529.6430.0
    Par Breakers4523.27%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%10.49%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Gordon's Best Finishes

    • Last season Gordon played 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Gordon had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -18 and finished 15th (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Gordon's 440 points last season placed him 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he posted a 6.241 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 7.735 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.664 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Gordon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.693, which was his best last season. That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3581.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.154-0.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.4160.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.1690.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0731.882

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Gordon's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3670-69-71-72-617
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3066-76-70-68-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4465-72-73-63-119
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship3568-66-66-75-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship362-67-68-69-18125
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4368-71-73-69+112
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1569-64-68-68-1350
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2869-67-63-71-1029
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-70-70-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC69-75E--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4268-71-70-69-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7073-72-84-69+103
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-67-73-74-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-67-74-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7069-67-73-67-83
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-68-69-75+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-74-69-68-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7472-68-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-71+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2566-69-70-70-529
    July 27-303M OpenMC77-75+10--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The American Express.

