Will Gordon Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he posted a 6.241 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 7.735 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.664 (he finished 28th in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Gordon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.693, which was his best last season. That ranked 26th in the field.