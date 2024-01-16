Trace Crowe Betting Profile: The American Express

Crowe has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Crowe has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.