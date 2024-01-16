Trace Crowe Betting Profile: The American Express
Trace Crowe hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 27th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his last tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Crowe's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Crowe's Recent Performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Crowe has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Crowe has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.5
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.03%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.88
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|36.11%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.92%
|14.24%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe teed off in three tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Crowe's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 27th at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of The American Express.
