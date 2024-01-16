PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The American Express

    Sungjae Im shot -20 and finished 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Im has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -17.
    • Im finished 18th (with a score of -20) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Im has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Im is averaging 0.838 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 3.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467 last season, which ranked 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im had a 0.095 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 62nd last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 39th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3300.6
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%71.39%
    Putts Per Round3928.5128.4
    Par Breakers2324.47%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.57%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Im had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot -9 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Im accumulated 1098 points last season, which placed him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 7.034 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.636 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.574) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4671.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0950.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.2790.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2070.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.0493.873

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Im's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open765-70-63-67-1990
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2971-68-70-66-525
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3467-70-74-69-421
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge874-71-70-68-5--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1366-72-65-70-1962
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 19-22The American Express1865-66-68-69-2046
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open468-74-67-70-9115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-67-67-69-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5669-69-74-73+16
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-71-70-70-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2171-71-72-71-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship675-69-64-72-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

