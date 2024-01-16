Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 7.034 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.636 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.