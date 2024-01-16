Sungjae Im Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im shot -20 and finished 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Im has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -17.
- Im finished 18th (with a score of -20) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Im's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Im has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Im is averaging 0.838 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 3.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467 last season, which ranked 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im had a 0.095 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 62nd last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 39th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|71.39%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.51
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|23
|24.47%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.57%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Im's Best Finishes
- Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Im had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot -9 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Im accumulated 1098 points last season, which placed him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he put up a 7.034 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.636 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.574) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.467
|1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.095
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.279
|0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.207
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.049
|3.873
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Im's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|65-70-63-67
|-19
|90
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|71-68-70-66
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|34
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|21
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|74-71-70-68
|-5
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|13
|66-72-65-70
|-19
|62
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|65-66-68-69
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-74-67-70
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|69-69-74-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-71-70-70
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.