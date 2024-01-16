Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.042.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.681. He finished 18th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.257 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244), which ranked sixth in the field.