46M AGO

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: The American Express

    Stephan Jaeger finished 36th in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -16 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Jaeger has entered The American Express once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -16 and finishing 36th.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 3.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 last season, which ranked 39th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.213.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1307.0
    Greens in Regulation %1670.49%76.39%
    Putts Per Round10929.0929.6
    Par Breakers5023.09%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance1211.84%9.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger took part in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 90.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (29 cuts made).
    • Last season Jaeger's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished ninth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Jaeger's 692 points last season ranked him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.042.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.681. He finished 18th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.257 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3322.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2130.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.3870.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.090-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8343.753

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Jaeger's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4369-70-73-71-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3069-68-72-71-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4466-72-67-68-119
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4069-73-65-70-314
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-69-5--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open970-67-70-67-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4667-70-71-67-79
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2867-66-69-68-1029
    January 19-22The American Express3668-69-65-70-1618
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5369-72-76-75+46
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4068-71-71-72-216
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4474-72-69-70-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2766-72-72-74E27
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

