Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger finished 36th in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -16 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Jaeger has entered The American Express once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -16 and finishing 36th.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 3.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 last season, which ranked 39th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.213.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.49%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|50
|23.09%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|11.84%
|9.72%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger took part in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 90.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (29 cuts made).
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished ninth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Jaeger's 692 points last season ranked him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.042.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.681. He finished 18th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.257 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.332
|2.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.387
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.834
|3.753
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Jaeger's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|69-70-73-71
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|66-72-67-68
|-11
|9
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|14
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|67-70-71-67
|-7
|9
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|28
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|29
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|68-69-65-70
|-16
|18
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|69-72-76-75
|+4
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.